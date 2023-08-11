Parliament Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the adjournment of the House.

Birla said that during the Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha, which began on July 20, 17 sittings of Lok Sabha took place.

Advertisement

During this period, the House functioned for 44 hours and 15 minutes, he said.

In his concluding remarks, Birla said that 20 Bills were introduced and 22 Bills passed during the session.

All 20 Starred Questions were answered orally on August 9, 2023.

This was the 12th session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla expressed gratitude for cooperation in the proceedings and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of all the parties and MPs.

A total of 60 members participated in the discussion on the motion of no confidence motion which was defeated on the floor of the Lower House on Thursday.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a no-confidence motion.

The first such motion against the Modi government was introduced in 2018 over granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh which was later defeated.