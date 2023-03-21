Parliament adjourned till Thursday; J&K Budget passed

Both Houses of Parliament continued to witness disruptions on Tuesday and were adjourned early as ruling BJP members shouted for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology and the Opposition demanded a JPC probe into allegations of financial irregularities against the Adani Group of Companies.

Amidst the din, the Lok Sabha took up financial business and passed the Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 2023-24; Supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23; the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2023; the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2023 and The Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2023, with voice vote.

The next sitting of the two Houses will be on Thursday as there will be no sitting tomorrow due to New Year festivals in many parts of the country.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled at 2 pm after the first adjournment, Opposition members including Congress, DMK, BRS, Aam Adami Party and others trooped into the well raising slogans demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group matters.

Trinamul Congress members were on their feet demanding a JPC probe. The Presiding Officer said that the Speaker had disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the members of the opposition parties. Treasury Benches reiterated their demand for Mr Gandhi’s apology for his remarks during speeches in the UK.

When the Lok Sabha met in the morning, members from Congress, DMK, NCP and others came into the well and started demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group matter. Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and maintain order in the House. Amid ruckus, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

In the Rajya Sabha, similar scenes were witnessed. When the House reassembled in the morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed adjournment notices moved by Opposition members on the Adani Group issue.

The Treasury Benchs started raising slogans demanding Mr Gandhi’s apology for his remarks. The Opposition including the Congress, NCP, Aam Aadmi Party and Left members were on their feet demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group matter.

When the House met after the first adjournment at 2 pm, the Chairman announced that there will be no sitting of the House tomorrow as there are festivals across the country on the occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padva, Cheti Chand and Navreh.

As Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, called to speak by the Chairman, started speaking, the Treasury Benches resumed shouting slogans. The Chairman adjourned the House till Thursday.