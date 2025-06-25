Parents feel proud as Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on his space sojourn

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s parents turned emotional at the achievement of their son, who along with three of his colleagues flew to International Space Station i.e. ISS under Acium Mission-4 from the USA on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) group captain has become the second Indian to go into space after Rakesh Sharma, who went around the earth for eight consecutive days 41 years ago.

His parents broke into tears of happiness as they watched the launch of the Axiom-4 mission that flew into space with their son. They started clapping the moment they saw their son leaving for space.

With her eyes moist with tears of joy and hands folded, his mother prayed for the son’s safety.

As Shubhanshu raised the slogan “Jai Hind, Jai India” before the successful launch of the mission, Shubhanshu’s parents, CMS school teachers, and students broke into Bhangra dance.

Shubhanshu’s parents, who live in the Tribeni Nagar area of the state capital, said the entire country is proud of him. They watched the takeoff from City Montessori School( CMS), Kanpur Road branch in the presence of hundreds of people, including schoolchildren, teachers and media.

Shubhanshu is an alumnus of CMS, Aliganj branch.

Speaking to the media about the takeoff, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mother Asha Shukla called it a proud moment for them and for the country at large. “We were waiting for this moment for a long time as the mission was suspended five times. There are no words to express my happiness as I had bever thought my son would go to such a great height and has gone to space for 14 days. However, there is fear but on the other hand, we are confident that he will return after completing his mission. The blessings of his parents are with him,” she said in an emotionally charged voice.

“Everyone is happy that a boy from this country and from this city is going to space. We are sending him our best wishes and blessings,” she said, adding all the success of her son should be credited to his wife.

“He has the full support of our daughter -in-law and this could not have been possible without her support. She has played a big role here,” Asha Shukla.

Shambhu Dayal Shukla, father of Shubhanshu Shukla, said , “We were very keen on his mission. We are very happy and our blessings are with him and we also pray to God that his mission should be fulfilled well.”

He further said that it looks great to see all the posters put up in support of my son in the CMS. “Shubhanshu is illuminating the name of Lucknow, the state and our country. We are proud of him, ” he added.

Father SD Shukla said,” I am proud of a son like Shubhanshu as such a son was born in our house. I am very proud of myself. The son’s name has always been ahead.”

“I thank all those who prayed for my son. I thank them all,” he said.

Shubhanshu’s elder sister Shuchi Misra said, “We have been eagerly looking forward to the launch. Shux (Shubhanshu’s nickname) was incredibly focused yet brimming with joy. Now, the only prayer is that his mission succeeds and he returns to earth after a fortnight.”

Several hoardings congratulating the 39-year-old Lucknow-born Indian Air Force pilot have come up across the state capital and at the CMS schools.

Shubhanshu piloted the SpaceX Crew Dragon with NASA senior Dr Peggy Whitson and crewmates from Poland and Hungary on a 14-day research flight

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his reaction said that, “A proud moment for India!”

He further wrote in the social media post, ” Heartiest congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Mission Pilot of Axiom Mission 4, on this historic achievement.”

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India’s participation in this international space mission showcases our unwavering commitment to scientific advancement and global collaboration. Warm wishes for a successful mission ahead. जय हिंद! ,” CM added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a new chapter will be written in the field of space science today. I congratulate him and his entire family.This is a big day for India.”