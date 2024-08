Paradip Port, Odisha’s lone major port, has been conferred the ‘Major Port of the Year – Non-Containerised Cargo’ award at the 14th All India Maritime and Logistics Award 2024.

The prestigious award was presented by the Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and the Consulate-General of Israel.

Ramakanta Sahoo, Chief Manager (BDTP), received the award. Instituted by Exim India, the aim of MALA-2024 is to recognise and felicitate companies, and individuals for their excellence in the field of the Maritime and Logistics sector all over India.

The recognition of this nature is bound to inspire and motivate the Paradip Port Authority team to bring more laurels in the coming times, said PL Haranadh, Chairman, PPA.