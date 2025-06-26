Paradip Port Authority honours athletes and artists for outstanding achievements

The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) felicitated its athletes and artists for their remarkable achievements at Jayadev Sadan in the port township on Wednesday evening.

Presiding over the felicitation ceremony, PPA Chairman PL Haranadh presented cash awards to 88 outstanding individuals for excelling in the All India Major Port Competitions held in 2024-25.

Chairman Haranadh lauded the awardees for their dedication, skill, and perseverance, highlighting them as shining examples for the community. In his address, he emphasised the crucial role of active sports and cultural bodies in attracting and nurturing talent. “If the councils are strong, energetic, and vibrant, they will definitely be able to attract many participants,” he said.

He further articulated PPA’s commitment to fostering talent beyond its direct workforce, stating, “Now, what we are trying to do is attract any talent—whether they are wards of employees, contractual staff, or local residents who are interested. That’s why we are supporting them. A lot of trainees have been included in each and every sports activity.” It is worth noting that Gopabandhu Kreeda Sansad successfully organised a range of events over the past calendar year, including the Major Port Cultural & Football Meet, Sahani Cup, inter-departmental and corporate cricket tournaments, Paradip Half Marathon, inter-school cricket, children’s athletics, and a summer coaching camp.

AK Bose, Adviser, Traffic, and HS Rout, the new President of GKS, along with other Heads of Departments of PPA, graced the occasion. The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Dr DP Sethy, Working President of Gopabandhu Kreeda Sansad, followed by a vote of thanks proposed by DN Sondhi, the outgoing President. The evening’s proceedings were expertly compered by Ranjan Rashmi Beura, Secretary, in association with Rabi Dash, Sports Consultant.