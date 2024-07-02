Paper leak virus now reaches cold desert region of Ladakh, LG says proper investigation not held by officials

The paper leak virus has now reached the mountainous cold desert region of Ladakh where Lt Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) has admonished the officers for not properly investigating the matter of the CBSE English paper leak.

The LG also took a serious view of the CCTV camera going ‘blackout’ when an employee accused of leaking the question paper, was taking a photo of the CBSE’s class 12 English paper.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the LG recently stated that he would look into the matter and take appropriate steps.

Advertisement

The matter came to light on 29 June when a delegation comprising Principal, District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) Kargil, Abdul Qayoom and Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kargil called on the Lt Governor.

Director, Department of School Education (DSE), Tsering Paldan and Legal Assistant, DSE, Ashiq Hussain, were also present in the meeting.

An official spokesman said that Qayoom apprised the LG of the inquiry report regarding the alleged dereliction of duty by the examination centre superintendent, CBSE Examination, Feroz Ahmed – who was appointed centre superintendent by CBSE Regional Office at Chandigarh, during the Class 12 English paper at the Government Senior Secondary School in Chanigound. He informed that a Class IV employee at the examination centre allegedly clicked photos of the English question paper in one of the rooms and circulated it on WhatsApp.

He further informed that Ladakh Police personnel soon arrived at the examination centre and informed Feroz about the incident following which the centre superintendent lodged a complaint against the suspect.

Qayoom informed that a committee comprising four members under his chairmanship was constituted to look into the matter and submit the report. He also informed that Feroz had carried out his duties diligently.

The LG inquired from the committee members why the Class IV employee was allowed to enter the classroom and why Feroz did not ensure that the CCTV, which went off during the incident, was not functional and recording the whole incident.

He also inquired why Feroz was not the first person to know about the incident being the centre superintendent and instead had to rely on the Police to inform him about the incident. He stated that a proper investigation had not been conducted in the case. The LG stated that he would look into the matter and take appropriate steps accordingly.