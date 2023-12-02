Pannun killing plot: What US indictment says on Indian official who ‘directed Nikhil Gupta’

The United States Attorney’s office has announced charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. An indictment of the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian government official had been directing Gupta.

Gupta, described as international narcotics trafficker, remain in Czech Republic custody. He was arrested arrested and detained on June 30, 2023, “pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.”

The indictment, however, has not been identified and refered to him as “CC-1”. Also, CC-1 has not been charged by the US Justice Department but Washington has asked New Delhi to investigate, calling the matter of “serious concern”.

India has expressed “surprise and concern” and formed a panel to investigate the matter.

What US indictment said on Indian official’s involvement?

According to the US attorney’s indictment, “an Indian government employee (“CC-1”), working together with others, including GUPTA, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate on U.S. soil an attorney and political activist who is a U.S. citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City (the “Victim”).

The indictment didn’t identify the target but US media claimed it was Pannun. The US has not denied this claim.

The US Attorney’s office claimed that the CC-1 is an Indian government agency employee who described himself as a “Senior Field Officer” with responsibilities in “Security Management” and “Intelligence”.

He served in India’s Central Reserve Police Force and received “officer training” in “battle craft” and “weapons”, the incitement further claimed.

“In or about May 2023, CC-1 recruited GUPTA to orchestrate the assassination of the Victim in the United States,” it alleged.

The indictment further continues, “At CC-1’s direction, GUPTA contacted an individual whom GUPTA believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source working with the DEA (the “CS”), for assistance in contracting a hitman to murder the Victim in New York City. The CS introduced GUPTA to a purported hitman, who was in fact a DEA undercover officer (the “UC”). CC-1 subsequently agreed in dealings brokered by GUPTA to pay the UC $100,000 to murder the Victim. On or about June 9, 2023, CC-1 and GUPTA arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the UC as an advance payment for the murder. CC-1’s associate then delivered the $15,000 to the UC in Manhattan.”

A puported picture of the USD 15,000 delivery that took place inside a car has also been released.

The so called Indian government official also directed Gupta to provide regular updates on the progress of the assassination plot. After this, Gupta shared surveillance photographs of the target with him and directed the UC to carry out the murder as soon as possible.