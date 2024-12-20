Panic over unattended bag near Delhi BJP office turns out to be that of a media person

A bag lying unattended near the Delhi BJP office on the Pant Marg in Central Delhi caused a panic on Friday afternoon. The bag was later claimed by a media person.

According to the police, they were alerted by the people working in the office about the suspicious bag lying on the road. Based on the information, the area was cordoned off with barricades and the bag was confiscated.

However, it was later claimed by a media person who had left the bag without any ill intentions, the police said.

It was later handed over to the owner after due process, it added.