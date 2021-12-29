The construction of Pandu ship repair facility in Guwahati is scheduled to start from May 2022, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

Sonowal said the ship repair facility construction would be completed in two years. He met the top officials of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Cochin Shipyard Limited & IIT, Madras to review the progress on the Pandu Ship repair facility in Guwahati on Monday.

Sonowal said that the technical work is being completed as the construction of the facility is slated to commence from May 2022. The project is slated to be completed by 2024.

“The facility is going to be a major contributor to the economic resurgence of the region. The design and implementation of this project are being done jointly by IWAI and Cochin Shipyard Limited. The technical support is being provided by IIT, Madras. The facility – also referred to as ‘Slipway’ – is going to be developed on 3.67 acres of land which is provided by Assam government,” according to a Ministry note here.