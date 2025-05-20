Sonowal reviews Rs 1,000 crore infra push in northeast

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday held a comprehensive review of major infrastructure and inland water transport initiatives underway in Assam and the broader northeast region.

The high-level meeting, attended by senior officials from the ministry, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Public Works Department (PWD), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL), and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), focused on accelerating the pace of strategic projects aimed at transforming connectivity and logistics in the region.

Speaking after the review, Sonowal revealed that the central government has sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Northeast over the past two years.

Of this, works worth Rs 300 crore have already been completed, while the remaining Rs 700 crore is scheduled for completion by 2025.

The minister emphasized that these initiatives are designed to enhance cargo and passenger movement across the region, improve last-mile connectivity, and fuel economic development by tapping into the vast potential of the Northeast’s riverine networks.

He said the projects align with the Centre’s broader goal of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) through sustainable and inclusive transport solutions.

Sonowal also instructed officials to develop a skilled workforce in Assam and the Northeast equipped with advanced maritime capabilities to meet the growing demands of the inland waterways and shipping sectors.

Key projects under review include infrastructure development along National Waterway 2 (the Brahmaputra River) and National Waterway 16 (the Barak River).

These include the construction of passenger vessels of varying capacities, modernization of terminal facilities, and capacity-building initiatives such as training programs and maritime education.

Additionally, the minister reviewed the progress of a proposed inland water transport hub at Doyang Lake in Nagaland, which is expected to enhance eco-tourism and provide a sustainable transportation alternative.

The tourism potential of Noune and Shilloi Lakes in Nagaland was also assessed, with a focus on developing water sports and recreational infrastructure.

Feasibility studies for developing inland water transport facilities on the Tiawng and Chhimtuipui rivers in Mizoram, as well as Umiam Lake and the Ummgot River (designated as National Waterway 106) in Meghalaya, were reviewed as part of the Centre’s plan to expand water-based connectivity across the hilly terrain of the Northeast.