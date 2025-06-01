Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of integral humanism must be propagated further: Nadda

Union Minister and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday described Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a “three-in-one personality, a thinker, a leader, and an organizer.”

“Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya established the Bharatiya Jana Sangh as a national party in a very short span of time. Though he left us early, the party embraced his ideology, and today, that very ideology has become our identity,” Nadda said while addressing a two-day programme organized to mark the 60th anniversary of Upadhyaya’s legacy.

Nadda emphasized that to build a robust national ideology, India must give primacy to Indian thought, something Upadhyaya dedicated his life to.

Speaking about the annual event, he said it has become a platform to revisit the philosophy presented by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya six decades ago. “But we must not stop here — we must carry his philosophy forward,” he added.

He observed that Upadhyaya devoted little time to himself but dedicated his life to the party, laying the foundation for its ideological strength.

“Many of Upadhyaya’s ideas, once seen as idealistic or impractical, are now being realized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, we are setting benchmarks based on Indian standards, which is a matter of national pride,” Nadda said.

Highlighting Upadhyaya’s focus on self-reliance and economic reconstruction, Nadda remarked, “We are now steadily progressing toward self-dependence.”

He noted India’s economic achievements, saying, “India has become the fourth-largest economy globally. In electronic gadgets, our exports have reached ₹70,000 crore. A decade ago, 92 percent of mobile phones were imported — today, 97 percent are made in India. We are also now the third-largest player in the global toy and automobile industries.”

Referring to recent developments, he added, “Operation Sindoor-Raksha was a resounding success. Our defense production has reached ₹1.3 lakh crore, and we are advancing rapidly toward self-sufficiency in every sector.”

Nadda also took a dig at past global economic models, saying, “Those who once claimed to be champions of economic models have failed internationally.”

He concluded by asserting that no one has demonstrated greater concern for the marginalized than Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

“He always prioritized the last person in the queue. Inspired by his principles, the Modi government, with the mantra *Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas*, has worked tirelessly for the welfare of the poor.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, several Members of Parliament, MLAs, and state office bearers also attended the session.

Advertisement