Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was the visionary behind ‘Antyodaya’: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Tuesday thatUpadhyay, who advocated for ‘Har haath ko kaam, har khet ko paani’ (work for every hand, water for every field), was the visionary behind Antyodaya.

Unveiling the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at Vijay Park in Barabanki on the eve of his birth anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “After independence, the government of the time must have struggled with the direction India should take. However, it was during this period that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a new luminary in Indian politics, emerged. He entered the political arena soon after independence, first through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. His visionary ideas on India’s social and economic policies, as well as its political system, remain relevant even today both within the Indian and global context.”

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and toured an exhibition showcasing the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at Government Inter College.

CM Yogi remarked that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, while discussing ‘Antyodaya’, emphasised that the measure of economic progress should not be based on those at the top, but on those at the bottom of society.

He added, “Whether it is the BJP or other political parties, the focus on villages, the poor, farmers, and women has become part of the agenda. Government schemes are reaching all sections without discrimination, and the strongest advocate for this vision in independent India is none other than Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.”

Reaffirming that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to realising the dreams Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay envisioned seven decades ago, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “Today, 80 crore people are receiving free ration. Twelve crore toilets have been constructed, and under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh is being provided. This journey of development is progressing steadily under PM Modi’s leadership, without any pause, compromise, or hesitation.”

Highlighting that Barabanki has become an important district of the State Capital Region, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “Barabanki is now set to become an equal partner in development, alongside Lucknow. With its inclusion in the region, residents of Barabanki will soon benefit from top-tier infrastructure and public transport facilities.”

CM Yogi Adityanath remarked that Barabanki is fortunate to be located between Lucknow and Ayodhya Dham, ensuring it reaps the benefits of development from both sides. He added, “The Department of Religious Works and Culture-Tourism will continuously work to give a new identity to the Lodheshwar Nath Temple Mahadeva. We are progressing towards creating a grand corridor for Mahadeva, similar to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ayodhya Dham.”

The Chief Minister stated that to honour the legacy of KD Singh Babu, a prominent figure from this region who transformed Hockey India’s identity on the global stage, the government has acquired his ancestral ‘kothi’. Plans are underway to construct a grand memorial for KD Singh Babu and Hockey India at this site. The government is committed to enhancing hockey-related performances and initiatives in the region, he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised that an industrial corridor will be developed near Ramsanehi Ghat, stating, “This initiative will create employment opportunities for thousands of youth in Barabanki. The district is making significant strides in industrial development, education, and supporting progressive farmers. Padma awardee Ramsharan Verma has established a notable reputation as a progressive farmer.”

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the government has initiated an action plan for the optimal maintenance and strengthening of roads in the area. He stated, “Barabanki will benefit from the State Capital Region and improved infrastructure, while also emerging as a new capital of sports in honour of KD Singh Babu. Additionally, the Lodheshwar Nath Temple will enhance Barabanki’s appeal as a key destination for religious tourism.”

Emphasising that every underprivileged family is benefiting from public welfare schemes such as housing, toilets, ration cards, and pensions, Yogi Adityanath stated, “In the near future, 10 lakh youths will be connected with the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Yojana. The government will cover the interest on loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for youth starting their enterprises. These 10 lakh youths will be able to create jobs for countless others.”

He further noted that the double speed of the double-engine government is transforming Uttar Pradesh into a new model of development and security. CM Yogi expressed confidence that by building India and Uttar Pradesh envisioned by Deendayal Upadhyay and following the path he laid out, the government will succeed in delivering the benefits of its schemes to every section of society without any discrimination.