Panchayat on poor farmers’ issue held at Paprawat village; Solanki to urge Centre, state for action

A panchayat was held at Paprawat village in South West Delhi’s Najafgarh under Palam 360 chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki on Saturday to address the issue of poor farmers awaiting ownership of the land in the form of residential plots and farms from the government.

According to Solanki, the landless farmers were given residential plots and farmlands by the government under its 20-point programme and Section 74/4 back in the 1970s.

According to the rural belt leader, around 60 to 70 per cent of such people have been given ownership rights, but the remaining poor farmers are yet to receive land ownership rights.

He said that for the past one and a half years, the Sakal Panchayat Palam 360 has been raising this issue and has apprised the previous government and the LG about it.

In the days to come, a delegation led by Solanki is likely to meet Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Home Minister regarding the demand, the Khap leader said.

He said that the rural representatives would also request the newly formed government in Delhi to take up the issue with the Centre.

Solanki thanked the Delhi government for allocating Rs 1,157 crore in the budget for the welfare of the city’s rural belt and for increasing the amount under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme.