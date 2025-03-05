Palam 360 Khap chief meets Delhi CP, discusses law and order, traffic issues

Palam 360 Khap Chaudhary Surendra Solanki met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday to discuss issues related to law and order, traffic management, and the transfer of Palam Police station to Dwarka district.

During the meeting, they had an in-depth discussion on enhancing security measures in Delhi, addressing traffic challenges, and improving police services for citizens.

Delhi Police recently conducted a foot patrolling across all districts of the National Capital to identify gaps in law enforcement and security.

Commissioner Arora assured the Khap leader that these concerns would be taken seriously, and positive outcomes would be visible soon.

Following the meeting, Solanki stated that the police administration is fully aware of Delhi’s law and order and traffic issues. He emphasized that concrete steps would be taken to resolve them.

He also expressed optimism that transferring Palam police station to Dwarka district would enhance police services for local residents and strengthen security arrangements in the area