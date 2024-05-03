Pakistan’s support for Congress indicates “Congress Ka Haath, Desh Ke Dushmano Ke Sath”: CM Yogi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDI alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that it is now evident that ‘Congress Ka Haath, Desh Ke Dushmano Ke Sath’ (The hand of Congress is with nation’s enemies).

Hand is the Congress’ election symbol.

The CM’s remark comes in the wake of praise of the Congress from across the border. Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, a former minister in the Imran Khan cabinet in Pakistan praised Rahul Gandhi while sharing his video on social media. Before embarking on his campaign rallies in Sambhal, Budaun, and Aonla Lok Sabha constituencies, Chief Minister Adityanath elaborated on this matter during a media briefing at his official residence.

He expressed, “If Modi and the BJP win, Diwali is celebrated in the country, whereas if Congress wins, it is celebrated in Pakistan. The people of the country should understand this difference and reject anti-national elements.”

The Chief Minister said the election campaigns have reached a crescendo. ”Naturally, those who are enemies of the country will exert their utmost to disrupt the atmosphere in favour of PM Modi during the elections,” he said.

He emphasised that the citizens across the nation must observe how Pakistan was endorsing Rahul Gandhi. ”A former minister of the Pakistani government, who shamelessly supported the Pulwama incident, is now openly backing Rahul Gandhi, expressing joy in his support,” he said.

He further stated that this shows that ”the hands of Congress and the enemies of the country are together”.

“If Modi ji emerges victorious, it will be akin to Diwali in India, but if Congress achieves success, Pakistan appears pleased. It’s crucial for the citizens to take note of these statements and comprehend the intentions of the anti-India forces involved.”

The CM remarked that Congress strayed from its path post-independence. “Motivated by self-interest, it initially fostered national division and pursued appeasement policies for political gain. The adverse effect of appeasement policies was that separatism and extremism reached their peak within the country. Additionally, the Congress government’s corrupt practices led to the rapid spread of Naxalism. Over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts have helped to effectively curb terrorism, Naxalism, and extremism.”

The CM added, “Consequently, a favourable national environment has emerged, fostering development and inclusive welfare schemes. Even the most marginalised benefit from government initiatives.”

He remarked, “Naturally, the public favours Modi ji on these fronts. We are confident that the populace will resoundingly reject Congress and the Indi alliance’s divisive and appeasement strategies, ensuring the victory of the BJP and the NDA alliance under Modi ji’s leadership with a robust majority to form the government once again.”