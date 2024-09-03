Pakistani Zaireen attend annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) at Sirhind Sharif

The Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of his Government and people at the shrine of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) at Sirhind Sharif on Tuesday.

“A group of 75 Pakistani Zaireen visiting India to participate in the 411th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) were also present on the occasion,” the Pakistan High Commission in India said here in a press release.

On arrival at the Dargah, the Charge d’Affaires and the Pakistani Zaireen were greeted by Sajjada Nasheen Khalifa Syed Mohammed Sadiq Raza and other trustees.The participants offered dua and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the occasion, he said teachings and ideals of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) created a profound impact on society and continue to serve as a spiritual guide to us.

The Charge d’ Affaires thanked Sajjada Nasheen for the meticulous arrangements made for the Pakistani zaireen as well as the local administration for facilitating his visit on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs.

“The visit of Pakistani Zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines,” the press release added.

The Charge d’ Affaires paid homage to the revered Saint and great Islamic scholar, who is known for his contribution in revitalizing Islam.