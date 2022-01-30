Pakistani, top JeM commander among 5 terrorists killed in Kashmir

Five terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfits, including two top JeM commanders and a Pakistani, were killed on Sunday in two separate overnight encounters in south Kashmir.

The police has described these killings as a major success for security forces.

Police said that “two operations were launched during the night at Charar-e-sharief in district Budgam and at Naira in district Pulwama. Both have concluded with killing of one terrorist in Budgam and four in Pulwama, including two top JEM Commanders Zahid Wani and an Foreign terrorist from Pakistan”.

The encounters started during anti-terror operations in Pulwama and Budgam districts last evening.

In an operation in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district, one terrorist was killed. Police said one AK rifle was recovered from the encounter site.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has termed the encounters as a major success for the police.

An Army spokesman said that warlike stores and arms and ammunition were recovered at the two encounter spots.

Police said that the killed terrorists were involved in several attacks at civilians and security forces.