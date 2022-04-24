Pakistani terrorist killed in Kulgam

A Pakistani terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

The terrorist was gunned down within ten minutes of breaking out of the encounter in the Mirhama area. A joint team of Army, CRPF, and Police cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Further details were awaited.

It is worth mentioning that two Pakistani suicide terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu.

On Friday night, terrorists fired upon two non-Kashmiri labourers in the Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar City. Both of them have been shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu on Sunday.

The top brass of CRPF, NIA, J&K Police, and central and state intelligence agencies took stock of the security arrangements at the venue of Modi’s rally in Palli village of Samba district.

The PM will address the Panchayat Raj Day and also lay a foundation for various projects.