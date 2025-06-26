Pakistani terrorist killed in Udhampur encounter

A Pakistani terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district on Thursday.

Unofficial reports said that the neutralised terrorist has been identified as Maulvi who had infiltrated in 2024 from Pakistan.

Security forces were tracking this group of terrorists for the past three days, said IGP (Jammu Zone) BS Tuti.

Bad weather in the region delayed the operation and contact was established with the terrorists this morning.

The encounter broke out in the morning in the Bihali area of Basantgarh where two to three terrorists were believed trapped.

Reinforcements of the Army and para-military forces were rushed to the spot to eliminate the terrorists. Men of the Indian Army’s elite 6 Para Special Forces were also rushed to the area.

The body of the neutralised terrorist has been recovered, reports said. Search has been intensified for other terrorists of the group.

Earlier in the morning, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress”.