Pakistani terrorist killed in Kashmir

Indian Army along with J&K Police on Wednesday foiled a major infiltration attempt by terrorists along the LOC in Tangdhar Sector, by killing a Pakistani LeT terrorist.

Another terrorist, taking advantage of darkness, managed to flee back to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

Giving details, a defence spokesman said that on the night of 25/26 October, based on specific information from JKP, corroborated by other intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration of a group of LeT terrorists through Forward Sudpura in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara District, a joint operation was launched by security forces.

Alert troops on the anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Indian side in the forward area close to the Line of Control. At around 1:45 AM on 26 October, the infiltrating terrorists were fired upon, leading to the elimination of one terrorist. However, taking advantage of darkness the other terrorist managed to flee to PoJK side.

A search operation was launched in the morning resulting in the recovery of one AK series rifle, two pistols and a large quantity of ammunition and war-like stores.

As per agencies, the eliminated terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur, aged 32 years, belonging to Syedpura in PoJK.

A number of inputs pertaining to possible infiltration by a group of LeT terrorists through Sudpura were received by the Security Forces. Based on the above inputs the area was kept under constant surveillance. Timely action and close coordination between the Indian Army, JKP and other Intelligence agencies led to the foiling of the infiltration attempt and potential threat to peace in the hinterland.

Continued engagements along the Line of Control are uncanny reminders of efforts by Pakistan to infuse terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding.

Youth in PoJK are being used as cannon fodder by Pakistan state policy for the last three decades with a fruitless aim to constantly disrupt progress towards collective peace, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, another encounter has started at Wanseeran Taripora area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job, said the police.