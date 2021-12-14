Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarara killed in Jammu’s Poonch district

In a successful joint operation, the Indian Army and J&K Police on Tuesday eliminated a Pakistani terrorist in Behramgala of district Poonch in the Jammu division.

The terrorist identified as Abu Zarara was tasked by Pakistani agencies to revive terrorism in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu by brainwashing the youth and recruiting them in terror outfits.

The operation that was launched on 13 December was long stretched and concluded in the early hours today. However, his accomplice fled from there.

On receiving specific intelligence inputs of the presence of armed terrorists in the area, the Army and police cordoned the area.

During the encounter in the early hours on 14 December, the terrorist attempted to escape while opening fire at the security personnel, however, he was neutralised in the ensuing fire. One AK-47 rifle, four magazines, grenades and pouches have been recovered from the slain terrorist, said defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand.

This is the eighth terrorist to be eliminated in the area this year. Recently Haji Arif, a dreaded terrorist guide was also eliminated on the LOC in the Rajouri sector.

Abu Zarara, the Pak- trained and sponsored terrorist, was first detected in August this year. He is probably part of Pakistan’s efforts to revive terrorism in the South of Pir Panjal region. While the terrorist and his accomplice have been on the run, taking shelter in deep jungles for the past few months, their need for food, clothing and communication (mobile) forced them to contact the civilian population, said Lt. Colonel Anand.

Indian Army in a joint effort with the JKP, monitored this mobile communication on a near real-time basis while the locals provided crucial information on the move of suspects. This enabled the security forces to corner the terrorists, force them to get away to higher reaches of Pir Panjal ranges despite the onset of winters.

As the terrorists got isolated and moved away from the civilian-populated areas, the Army and JKP launched clinical operations on receiving specific input from locals in the Behramgala area.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistani agencies have again started pushing in terrorists through the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh last week said that there have been recent incursions by Pakistan in some places in which some Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated to this side.

He said that the terrorists are on our radar and some of them have been killed in the operations and I hope that Pakistani terrorists who have infiltrated will be neutralized soon as the operations are on against them. He said that the main motive of the Pakistani sponsored terrorists is to kill civilians and policemen.