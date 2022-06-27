Pakistani intruder shot in Jammu, terrorist tasked to target policemen arrested in Doda ahead of Amarnath pilgrimage

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF in the Jammu Sector on Monday and a highly radicalised terrorist assigned to target policemen was nabbed in the Doda district days ahead of beginning of Amarnath pilgrimage.

BSF spokesman said that around midnight alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in general area of BOP Baquarpur. Our domination party in night noticed a person coming from Pakistan side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the border.

The BSF party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence. Left with no option the troops fired three rounds at the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing.

Early morning a search party checked the area and found the body of the intruder very close to the fence. Nothing was recovered from him.

Body is being handed over to Police for further disposal, added the spokesman.

Meanwhile, a terrorist namely Fareed Ahmed of Koti Doda was arrested by the Doda Police and one Chinese Pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone have been recovered from him.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that the terrorist was tasked by his Pakistani handlers to target J&K Police personnel in Doda district .

The terrorist was in touch with terror commanders across the border, he said.

Giving details, the ADGP said that as an increased security measure before the Amarnath yatra, a Police party of Doda laid a check post on the outskirts of Doda town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition.

The accused was taken into custody and a special team started investigation into the matter and it has come to fore that Fareed Ahmad received arms and ammunition from one suspect during month of March and was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda.

However, due to timely and swift action Doda Police foiled this nefarious plot.

Initial investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist is highly radicalised and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border and was motivated to work for terror outfits in Kashmir valley and Doda region.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.