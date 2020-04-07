The Pakistan Army on Tuesday, resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials this is the second consecutive day that the Pakistani troops shelled forward posts along the LoC.

Till last reports came in firing was continuing from both sides in the area.

“At about 7:45 am on Tuesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district,” a defense spokesperson said.

“Our positions are retaliating befittingly to the Pakistan Army,” he further added.

Earlier, on Monday also, the neighbours violated the ceasefire and resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area. While Pakistan Army’s firing in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector left six security personnel injured, last Friday.

Between January 1 and February 23 this year there had been a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) , Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament in March.

While, last year, over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded by the Pakistan Army.