Detection of yet another tunnel on the international border in J&K has demonstrated Pakistan’s frustration to infiltrate terrorists after the Indian security forces have repeatedly thwarted their attempts to do so, said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday.

In a statement, Chugh said a similar tunnel was detected in November last year was also a professionally-engineered effort to infiltrate terrorists trained in terror camps of the Pakistan army and the ISI.

Chugh said Pakistan seems to be getting frustrated with the improving law and order situation in the state and various development schemes started in J&K by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been making efforts to sabotage them.

He said people in J&K have started looking for peace and development, the Pakistan ISI must be feeling restless. The 3-feet wide tunnel was constructed at a depth of 25 to 30 feet.. After repeatedly violating the ceasefire on the border, the Pakistan army had started building cross-border terrorists to create a new infiltration route and had constituted special teams to look for them.

He said there were 930 instances of ceasefire violations in 2020, a 54% increase over the 605 instances the previous year indicating Pakistan’s nefarious designs to spread terrorism in J&K.

Chugh said Pakistan was also frustrated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to abrogate article 370 and 33A which has brought new hope among people in J&K and have started enjoying benefits of various central schemes of welfare and development. He warned Pakistan against interfering in J&K anymore otherwise India would give it a befitting reply.