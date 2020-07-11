A top Army commander, Major General Virendra Vats, on Saturday said that Pakistan has stepped up pushing terrorists into India after having failed to instigate people in Kashmir on the issue of revocation of Article 370.

The Army General was briefing media persons about the killing of two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists this morning by the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

He said that terror launch pads across the LoC are full and there could be close to 300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into India. “Inputs indicate that their launch pads are fully occupied. If we have to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launch pads,” Major General Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla, said

Pakistan has failed in its attempts to instigate the people of Kashmir ever since we had the momentous decision of August last year when the Article 370 was scrapped, he said.

The Army Commander said that the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) are fully active and terrorists are making attempts to infiltrate into India. They try to push in terrorists during summers when the snow melts at the high passes.

Giving details of today’s infiltration attempt, he said; “The attempt follows similar attempts made by Pakistan in Kupwara and Rajouri sectors in the recent past and needs to be seen in the backdrop of various inputs about increased presence of terrorists in the launch pads across the LoC fully facilitated and supported by the Pakistan army,” he said.

The Army foiled an infiltration bid on Saturday by killing two Pakistani terrorists in the Naugam Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Two AK-47 rifles and warlike stores were recovered from them.

The troops immediately launched an ambush after detecting some suspicious movement at Naugam sector along the LoC and eliminated two Pakistani terrorists. The cache of arms recovered also comprises a pistol with magazines, ammunition, 4 grenades, medicines and Pakistani currency.