Pakistan should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday warned Pakistan that Operation Sindhoor was just a pause and if Pakistan repeated its mistake, it would not get even a chance to recover. He said if Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done.

”Operation Sindhoor is not over yet. It is just a pause, a warning. If Pakistan makes the same mistake again, India’s response will be even harsher, and this time it will not even get a chance to recover,” the Defence Minister said while addressing a gathering in Goa. He met with Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Singh said he was happy to meet the Naval warriors on INS Vikrant. “Today, I am feeling a sense of pride standing on INS Vikrant, which is the pride of India’s naval power. I strongly believe that till the time defence of the country’s naval borders is in your strong hands, no one can raise an eyebrow towards India.”

He said it would be in Pakistan’s interest to uproot the nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands.

”It should start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Both of them are not only on the list of ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’ in India but are also on the UN’s list of Designated Terrorists. Tahawwur Rana, an accused of the Mumbai attacks, was brought to India recently. If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done.”

The Defence Minister said,” Your strong preparation has already broken the morale of the enemy. Your preparation alone was enough for Pakistan. You did not even need to take action; the enemy was stunned by your preparation itself. Pakistan not only realised the tremendous power of the Indian Navy, its military acumen and destructive capabilities, but they were also afraid of it.”

Mr Rajnath Singh congratulated the personnel present on the success of Operation Sindoor.

”When India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ after the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, the speed, depth and clarity with which our armed forces acted was amazing. It sent a clear message not only to the terrorists but also to their patrons that India no longer tolerates, India now gives a befitting reply. Our attack was so strong that Pakistan started pleading with the world to stop India. ”

He said India stopped its military actions on its terms.

”The role of the Navy in this entire integrated operation has been glorious. During Operation Sindoor, when the Air Force destroyed the terror bases on Pakistani soil, your deployment in the Arabian Sea, unmatched maritime domain awareness and maritime supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its shores. They could not even muster the courage to come into the open sea.”

Rajnath Singh said Pakistan should keep in mind that ”if on one hand our Navy is as calm as the ocean, on the other hand it also can bring a tsunami like the ocean.”

Commissioned into service two years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, INS Vikrant was built over 13 years at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. The 45,000-tonne vessel boasts 76 per cent indigenous content, is 262 metres long, and includes 15 decks and 2,300 compartments.