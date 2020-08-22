After years of denial, the Pakistan government on Saturday has finally accepted to shelter the fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

India’s most wanted underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, was blamed for the barbarous bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993.

Pakistan’s admission comes after strict a financial sanction has been imposed on the country for helping terrorists.

It has released a list of 88 banned terror groups as part of its efforts to wriggle out of tough financial sanctions.

The list names Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, and Pakistan has said it has imposed tough financial sanctions on the terror groups and their leaders.

The country said it had imposed tough financial sanctions on the terror groups and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts.

The Pakistan government has issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits.

The sanctions are coming in the backdrop of the move by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which had put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019.

But the deadline was extended due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In the notification released by the Pakistan government, the full address of the fugitive don was mentioned as White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton” in Karachi, Pakistan.

It further said that he also has other properties listed as “House Nu 37 – 30th Street – defence, Housing Authority, Karachi” and “Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi”.