The J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan is making desperate attempts to push trained terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) into India through the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

The DGP said many crossborder tunnels dug by terrorists with support of Pakistani agencies for their infiltration have been detected in the border areas but our security forces are capable enough to thwart all ill designs of Pakistan.

Talking to media persons on sidelines of the halfmarathon event “Run for Unity & Run against Drugs” organized by the police in Kathua, the DGP said that continuous firing on the LoC and IB from the Pakistan side shows the evil intention of that country to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir and push in terrorists. However, our security forces on the border are giving befitting reply to the provocations of Pakistan.

The DGP said that J&K Police and other forces have maintained a sympathetic attitude towards the local youth who under pulls and pressures of Pak-sponsored terrorism have joined terrorist ranks but later chose to leave the path of violence and destruction.

About half a dozen terrorists surrendered during live encounters in the past month reposing trust in the J&K Police and other security forces.

He said that about two dozen youth have already shun the path of violence and are making good living with their parents and family. During live encounters surrendering of terrorists shows the trust which J&K Police along with other forces has built.

He appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to stay away from social crimes, violence, drugs etc. and advised them to make use of their energy in a positive direction.

He said that J&K Police have met every challenge in the past and hoped that along with other security forces we will hold the upcoming municipal and DDC elections successfully. The present security situation in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir is much secure and every attempt shall be made to make it more secure, he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is making every effort to strengthen the bond with the people especially the youth and will continue to do so in future too.