Pakistan launched missiles at Golden Temple, Indian air defences intercepted all: Army official

Pakistan had directly targeted the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar with Kamikaze drones, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles on May 7 after Indian strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a senior Indian Army official said on Monday.

However, the Pakistani attempt to target the holy site was thwarted by strong Indian air defences.

Major General Kartik C Seshadri, GOC (General Officer Commanding) 15 Infantry Division, while speaking to a news agency, stated that after the Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistani terror camps, the Army had anticipated that the enemy would target military establishments as there was no legitimate target.

“On 7th May, when we identified and hit top militant installations like LeT headquarters in Muridke in Pakistan and PoK, it was predicted that Pakistan would retaliate and target our main air bases and military installations. But by surprise, some Kamikaze drones, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles were launched directly at the Golden Temple.

“After not getting any success in causing damage to our air bases and military installations for about 3 days, they targeted civilian areas, Gurdwara Sahib and other areas with these Kamikaze drones and rockets. All the air raid was intercepted and shot down with great precision…,” he said.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India launched precision air strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK, killing over 100 terrorists and destroying terror infrastructure. The strikes were launched under the code name ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was launched to avenge the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. The terror attack, one of the deadliest in years, killed 26 people, mostly tourists from across the country.

After Indian strikes, Pakistan launched a massive drone and missile attack on several locations in India. However, strong air defences ensured the Pakistani attacks were effectively neutralised.

In retaliation for Pakistani attacks, India destroyed several Pakistani airbases and an air defence unit in Lahore. However, on May 10, US President Donald Trump announced that the two countries had agreed on a ceasefire. Shortly after his announcement, India and Pakistan confirmed the development.