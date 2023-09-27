Pakistan exploiting narco-terrorism to target youngsters: DGP Dilbag Singh

DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that public support has strengthened peace and stability in the Union Territory (UT) and we have been moving forward successfully and are very close to realizing the terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP, who was reviewing the security scenario in Kathua and Doda districts, said that Pakistan and its agencies are using narco-terrorim in J&K to target the younger generation and to raise funds for terror activities.

He added that during the past two years a number of narco-terrorism modules have been busted and said that around 20 cases of this nature are under investigation which show the involvement of terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan.

Advertisement

He said strong action is being taken against the anti-national elements who are operating at the behest of handlers from across the border to destabilize peace and tranquility of J&K.

Massive crackdown has been launched against those elements, he added. Referring to the 119 proclaimed offenders of the area who are in Pakistan, the DGP said that every action will be taken against them adding that they are not wanted by the police only but by the people also for their betrayal.

Accompanied by ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh and IGP (Hqrs/CIV) BS Tuti, the DGP first visited Bani in Kathua where he presided over a public darbar. In the afternoon he visited Gandoh, Doda where he inaugurated a newly constructed Police Station building and SDPO office.

Addressing a public darbar at Bani, the DGP cautioned them about the conspiracy being made by some elements to revive terror activities in the district and said that like in the past, we have to work together to foil their ill intentions. We have been moving forward successfully and are very close to realizing a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Later during his visit to Gandoh in Doda district, the DGP said J&K Police and other security forces are keeping a strong vigil as the district is connected with other districts of UT and Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

He said that Pakistan and its agencies are frustrated by witnessing growing peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir and are continuously making attempts to create disturbance here and added that together we would foil the evil designs as has been done before.