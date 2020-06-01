Security forces on Monday busted a Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism module in the central Kashmir’s Budgam district and arrested six associates, including a minor boy, of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

Police said that 1 kg of heroine and large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

As per police records, they were in close contact with Pakistan based terror handlers and were also involved in drug trade, supply of weapons besides financially assisting active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM. The recoveries also exposed the inter connection between drug dealers and terrorists.

On a credible input, Budgam police along with Army’s 50RR and 29 battalion CRPF arrested six terror associates identified as Mudassir Fayaz, Shabir Ganaie, Sageer Ahmad Poswal, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker both residents of Shopian and also a minor from Chadoora area of Budgam.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 1Chinese pistol , 1Pistol Magazine, 4 Pistol rounds, 1Hand grenade, Cash Rs.1,55,000 and 1 kg heroine were recovered from their possession.

The J&K Police and intelligence agencies are engaged in identifying those engaged in narco-terrorism in the Kashmir valley. Such modules were siphoning money to terrorists.