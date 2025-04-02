Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Poonch sector, says Indian Army

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by opening unprovoked firing in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a statement by the Indian Army said.

According to a statement by Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal on Wednesday, “On 01 Apr 25, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling along the LC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Own troops responded effectively. The Indian Army continues to dominate the LC. The situation is under control”.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Pakistan Army and other agencies were trying to push heavily armed terrorists into the Indian territory by giving them a cover of firing.

The intrusion bid was made amidst three powerful blasts on the LoC. However, the exact number of casualties couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

The ceasefire has been observed between the India and Pakistan armies on LoC and the International Border since February 2021.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched search operations in five areas of Poonch district.

The search operations were conducted by joint teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On the other hand, the search operation against a group of terrorists entered its 11th day today in the Kathua district. Three heavily armed terrorists were on the run, while two were gunned down last week by the security forces.