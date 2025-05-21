Pak official declared persona non grata, asked to leave India in 24 hours

India on Wednesday declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as ‘persona non grata’ for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours,” the MEA sid in a statement.

“Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” the statement added.

Earlier in April, India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over a formal Persona Non Grata note for its military diplomats.

India’s action came after 26 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.