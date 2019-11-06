Prior to the opening of the Kartarpur corridor later this week, a video song released by the Pakistan government has stoked controversy for featuring Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and slain Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale amongst other leaders.

The video song was released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on November 4.

The video also shows posters featuring photographs of Khalistani separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Maj Gen Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa against the backdrop of Sikh pilgrims.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is seen in the opening frames of the video in which he is seated in a function. In alternate frames in the sequence, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen addressing a gathering hailing the importance of the corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

Meanwhile, posters of former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan PM Imran Khan also mysteriously surfaced in Amritsar, describing the two as “real heroes” for playing a major role in the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

“Kartarpur Sahib da langah khulwaon vale asli hero. Assi Punjabi hik te thok ke kehne han…. (The real heroes behind the Kartarpur corridor. We, Punjabis, admit that the credit goes to Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan),” read one of the hoardings that appeared on Tuesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Master Harpal Singh, a Councillor from Verka who put up the posters, on Tuesday said, “We wanted to congratulate the people who made it happen, Sidhu sahab aur Imran Khan. More posters are to be put tomorrow”.

However, the Municipal Corporation removed the hoardings within hours of their appearance, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sidhu had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday seeking permission to visit Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Sidhu had accepted an invitation for the inauguration by the Pakistani government, who according to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) press release, had thanked Imran Khan.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just about four km from the international border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

After the inauguration of much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering at the Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.