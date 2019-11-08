The Government of Pakistan has reportedly invited spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 9.

“The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and promotion of religious tourism also coincides with your objective of Violence-Free World,” the invitation letter read.

However, due to prior commitments, Ravi Shankar will not be attending the ceremony.

The historic Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Shaib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, is set to open on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was one of the members of the mediation panel set up to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute, by the Supreme Court.

With the verdict on the controversial title suit to be out before November 17, Ravi Shankar had appealed to the citizens to not entertain or ignite rumours.

“People of our country have full faith in the Supreme Court and its verdict will be welcomed by everyone. I appeal to one and all to not entertain or ignite rumours. This is the time to exercise restraint and exhibit our values of brotherhood between communities,” the global humanitarian and peace leader had said.

Earlier, the Pakistani government had extended an invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor which the latter had accepted.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sidhu has been allowed by the government to accompany the Sikh ‘jatha’ that will travel to Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

The Ministry of External Affairs has, however, denied Sidhu, a former state minister in Punjab, the permission to travel to Pakistan via Wagah.

Pakistan had also reportedly sent a formal invitation to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to attend the inauguration event. However, Singh will not attend the Kartarpur corridor inauguration on the invite of Pakistan, “but participate in the event as a common pilgrim”.

Manmohan Singh would be a part of Sikh Jatha delegation led by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. They will pay obeisance at the shrine and would return on the same day.