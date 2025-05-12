Pak invited retaliation by supporting terror camps: IAF on Operation Sindoor

Highlighting the “strong ties” between Pakistan-harbored terrorists and its military, Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal A K Bharti on Monday said it was unfortunate the Pakistani military chose to side with terrorists, thus meriting a strong response from the Indian side.

Addressing a media briefing here, Bharti, while talking about Operation Sindoor, said it was always aimed at the terrorists’ infrastructure in Pakistan.

“Our fight was with the terrorists and their infrastructure, and not Pakistan’s military. That’s why we struck only terror camps on May 7. It is a pity that Pakistan’s military chose to bat for the terrorists and made it their own fight. That’s why our retaliation was necessary. They are themselves responsible for their losses,” he said.

Stating that all of India’s military bases and airfields, and systems continue to remain fully operational, Bharti said they were ready to undertake any future missions should the need arise.

During the briefing, Bharti also gave details pertaining to how Indian Forces minimized damage to both civilian and military infrastructure during the escalated military action.

Speaking about India’s multi-layered and integrated air defence systems of the tri-services, Bharti said, “This robust air defence system comprises a large variety of multi-layered air defence sensors and weapon systems. From point defence weapons, like the low-level air defence guns, shoulder-fired MANPADs, and short-range surface-to-air missiles, to area defence weapons, like the air defence fighters, and longer-range surface-to-air missiles are within our infantry.”

He further went on to claim that the drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles used by Pakistan to target Indian military bases and civil areas were neutralised by the indigenously developed soft-and-hard kill counter-UA systems and the air defence personnel.

“Not just the new ones, even the older battle-proven air defence systems like the Pechora, Osa-AK, and the LLAD guns in countering the Pakistani threat vectors in the current operations,” he said.

“These battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head-on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of indigenous air defence weapon systems like the Akash system,” he added.

Air Marshal Bharti further said that Pakistan’s PL-15 missile of Chinese origin missed the targets and loiter munitions and unmanned aerial systems were brought down. The DGAO said India targeted the length and breadth of the adversary, citing strikes on Nur Khan airbase and Rahim Yar Khan airbase.

In his statement, Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral A N Pramod said the Navy operates as a composite network force capable of simultaneously addressing threats emanating from all domains.

“These include air, surface and subsurface through amalgamation of advanced sensors synchronised on the combat management systems. DGNO said the maritime force is able to ensure persistent surveillance, detection, and identification for a comprehensive maritime domain awareness, including the airspace,” he said adding that using multiple sensors and inputs, Indian Navy is maintaining continuous surveillance to neutralise threats as they emerge.

DGNO informed that during Operation Sindoor, the presence of the Navy’s Aircraft Carrier with a large number of Mig 29 K fighters and Airborne Early Warning helicopters prevented any suspicious or hostile aircraft from closing the Carrier Battle Group within several hundred kilometres.