Pak intruder with an intent to ‘punish Nupur ‘ nabbed

A Pakistani intruder who sneaked into Sriganganagar border in Rajasthan with an intention to ‘punish Nupur Sharma’ (former BJP spokesperson) for her alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad was arrested by BSF jawans at Hindamal Kot check post fencing on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

Twenty-four-year-old electricity mechanic from Kudawla Shekha in Northern Pakistan, Rizwan Ashraf, was handed over to the police of Hindmal Kot police station in the Sriganganagar district, Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma told SNS when contacted.

The intruder was produced before a local court and was sent to five days of police remand, the SP said.

During questioning by a Joint Interrogation Committee (JIC) comprising BSF, IB, Police, and other state intelligence agencies, the intruder Rizwan said he was hurt by the remarks of Nupur Sharma and planned to enter India. He was quoted as saying, “Use Saja dene aya hoon” (I came to punish her).

When asked to clarify the word ‘punish’ as stated by the intruder, the SP said, “He used the phrase ‘finish her’. It is a matter for the JIC to probe the intruder’s clear plan and his links in Pakistan and in India too,” he added.

The accused has studied up to 8th class and has sound health and carried two sharp edged weapons, clothes and eatables when caught while intruding into Indian territory by the BSF, said the SP.