Pak drones strike in Jaisalmer, Pokaran for second successive night; Uttarlai-Barmer targetted yet again

Key Army base and historic town of the Jaisalmer district and Uttarlai air base in Barmer Friday night were yet again targeted by Pakistani drones.

While Pokaran and the Golden City, the district headquarters of Jaisalmer, faced the Pakistani strikes for the second successive night, Uttarlai in the adjoining Barmer district also braved a second air strike tonight. All attacks attempted so far did not succeed as the Indian Air Defence System neutralised every attempt made since May 7 night.

Advertisement

Contrary to this, at least two drones were shot down in Myazlar and Pochida villages in the Jaisalmer district tonight while one drone was destroyed in Jalipa village of Barmer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, debris of Pakistani drones and other parts fell from the striking equipment from across the border were recovered from different places in Jaisalmer Friday morning.

Drone strikes were made in Pokaran (Jaisalmer), Sriganganagar and Bikaner district Thursday night. In Bajju (Bikaner) and Suratgarh (Ganganagar) Pakistan even used micro drones for targeting locations. However, neither the drones or other munitions nor micro drones got through the Indian Air Defence System and were neutralised by our response.

In view of last night’s increased attacks, the district authorities have extended the black- out period from dusk to dawn in bordering districts.

The strikes from the neighbouring country began around 8:30 pm on Thursday with bang of blasts. There were sightings of approaching, flashing-diminishing and descending bright spots in the skies of the Golden City, which was under blackout.

The approaching bright spots were Pakistani drones/munitions which were neutralised mid-air with total precision by India.

Such were the scenes and sounds that gave sky-grazing locals a sleepless night despite their full confidence and faith in might and capability of the Indian armed forces, besides the unbound faith in the city’s principal deity – “Tanot Mata”.

The strikes continued for a considerable period as more than 50 drones and maybe some missiles) were used in the attack.

The Army launched a search operation to recover the debris of the Pakistani equipment Friday morning. The security personnel have recovered debris of a fallen drone in the Suli Dungar area and a bomb in the Gajroop Sagar area. Army personnel have reached out to check out an object which fell in the residential locality of Kishangarh Ghat. The search for fallen debris was still on, around the Jaisalmer town.

Similar activities were reported from Pokaran – the key Army base and historic town in the Jaisalmer district. A bomb was recovered there.

Some locations in the Sriganganagar district were also targeted, though without success. A fallen drone was recovered and seized by police in Ghadsana town of this bordering district.

The Defence Spokesman confirmed the attacks from across the border. “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir”, the spokesman informed in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVS, the spokesman said. “Indian Army remains committed to safe- guarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force”, he asserted

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has constantly been keeping in touch with the entire bureaucracy, particularly the district administration officials in bordering districts. On Thursday too, the CM held a late-night review meeting at the state secretariat with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other concerned, and held video conferencing with district officials in bordering districts. A cabinet meeting was also held here this afternoon.

He has also been mobilising local MLAs and key BJP leaders to remain in contact with people in their respective areas to keep their morale high. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister made a special grant of Rs 37.5 crore to collectors in the five border districts, providing them all the needful help and assistance. On Thursday, he sent additional fire brigades to Bikaner and other needy districts.

The state government has cancelled leaves of all the state employees and asked them to stay at their headquarters in a standby mode.

The chief minister also directed concerned officials to ensure enhanced security arrangements across Rajasthan, especially in border districts.