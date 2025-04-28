Pak Army chief trends amid rumours of disappearance

Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was one of the trending topics on social media platforms with many users questioning his whereabouts.

Amidst the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan coupled with Munir’s provocative statements, claims of the Pakistani General either fleeing the country or seeking refuge in an underground bunker in Rawalpindi have surfaced on X.

Hashtag #MunirOut, #MunirMIA were trending on X on Monday. Days before the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Munir had called Kashmir Pakistan’s ‘Jugular Vein’, while stating Hindus and Muslims being “two separate nations.”

While addressing a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad. Speaking about Kashmir, the General said, “Our stance is very clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, and we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle.”

Post the attack too, he went on giving the provocative statement related to the two-nation theory. Addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, Abbottabad, Munir said that the two-nation theory was based on the fundamental belief that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, not one. “Muslims are distinct from Hindus in all aspects of life – religion, customs, traditions, thinking and aspirations,” he said.

Stating that Pakistan’s presence was a result of “unparalleled struggle and sacrifices”, Munir said that its protection is the duty of the armed forces. “Our forefathers gave immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. We know how to defend it,” he had said.

To brush the rumors of their Army chief gone missing, the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office posted a photo showing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir at an event, along with a caption mentioning the date and location.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and officers of PMA Kakul in a group photo with the graduating officers of the 151st Long Course at PMA Kakul, Abbottabad. April 2025. (sic),” the caption read.

The unverified claims on the microblogging site stated that not only is Munir missing but there is no news of his family members either. As per the rumour mill, his family has fled to foreign country following the Pahalgam attack.