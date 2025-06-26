Padma Shri poet Surendra Dubey passes away

Renowned humourist, poet, and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Surendra Dubey passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. The 71-year-old was undergoing treatment at the Advanced Cardiac Institute in Raipur. His demise has left the literary community and the people of Chhattisgarh in mourning. Dr. Dubey was widely regarded as a towering figure in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi satire and comic poetry.

A native of Bemetara in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Dubey was not only celebrated for his sharp wit and captivating stage presence but also held the distinction of being a qualified Ayurvedic physician. He authored five books and performed widely on national and international platforms, becoming a household name for his satirical yet deeply humane verses.

His passing was confirmed by family sources and close associate Ujjwal Deepak, who shared the news on social media. Tributes poured in from across the political and literary spectrum. Chhattisgarh Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Home Minister Vijay Sharma, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, and former CM Bhupesh Baghel were among those who expressed condolences.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called his demise an “irreparable loss to the world of literature,” remarking that Dr. Dubey’s unique blend of humour and social commentary had not only enthralled audiences but also brought global recognition to Chhattisgarhi language and culture.

Home Minister Vijay Sharma wrote, “He spent his life spreading smiles, and today, he leaves us in tears. From the heartland of Chhattisgarh to global literary forums, his words touched countless hearts.”

Among his many accolades, Dr. Dubey was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010 for his contribution to literature. He also received the Hasya Ratna award in 2008 and was honoured as ‘Hasya Shiromani’ in Washington in 2019. The North America Chhattisgarh Association conferred on him the ‘Chhattisgarh Ratna’ award in Chicago. In recent years, he continued to write prolifically, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, using poetry to uplift public morale in a time of gloom.

As one of India’s most cherished comic poets, Dr. Surendra Dubey leaves behind not just a rich literary oeuvre but also generations of readers and listeners who found joy, reflection, and catharsis in his humour. His words, filled with laughter and layered with meaning, will continue to resonate long after his passing.