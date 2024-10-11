P K Mishra reviews steps to curb air pollution in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary P K Mishra has expressed concern over the slow pace of clearance of landfill sites in Delhi and delays in the implementation of waste to energy plants by the MCD.

Dr. Mishra, who chaired a meeting of the High-Level Task Force on combating air pollution, tasked M/o EF&CC, MoHUA, and the MCD to resolve the issues and ensure the implementation of various mitigation measures.

Solid waste management was prominently featured in the discussions with the principal secretary with a stress on the need to prevent the open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass that significantly contribute to air pollution in winter months.

During the meeting, Dr. Mishra expressed concern over the persistent air quality issues and underscored the need for strict enforcement of existing laws. He emphasised that adequate measures for dust control, both from roads and construction activities need to be taken.

He called for a mission-mode approach to greening central verges of roads paving/ greening of pathways, and open areas along roadsides to abate dust generation. Mechanised road cleaning, deployment of adequate numbers of anti-smog guns, and regular water sprinkling also need to be ramped up, particularly in high-pollution hotspots and during the periods under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

He also called for enhanced monitoring and stricter enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites as also ensuring that transportation of construction materials and debris is done in a manner that prevents dust pollution on roads.

The meeting focused on assessing the readiness of the Delhi government and other stakeholders in implementing both immediate and long-term measures to mitigate air pollution in Delhi. The Task Force, comprising senior officials from Central Ministries and the Delhi administration, reviewed current strategies and discussed additional innovative steps to tackle the pollution challenge.

On the occasion, the chief secretary of Delhi presented a comprehensive report on the city’s air quality management efforts for 2024 highlighting that construction-related dust, biomass burning, and vehicular emissions continue to be key contributors to air pollution, especially during the winter months when stagnant weather conditions worsen the situation.

He dwelt on several ongoing measures, including increasing the electric bus fleet and expanding charging infrastructure, mechanized road cleaning, dust suppression, and efforts to prevent the burning of waste and biomass.

Agricultural stubble burning, a major source of seasonal air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states, was also addressed during the meeting, a. Although the national capital has a relatively small paddy area, Dr. Mishra called for the complete elimination of stubble burning in the city to set an example for the surrounding regions.

The principal secretary directed the acceleration of the shift towards electric mobility. He called for the creation of a clear roadmap to ensure that future registrations prioritise electric vehicles, particularly for commercial fleets, government services, and public transport. This effort, coupled with the expansion of the electric bus fleet—set to reach 8,000 by 2026—and the installation of 18,000 vehicle charging stations by 2025-26, would be a crucial step in reducing vehicular pollution.

In addition to the above measures, the importance of ensuring an uninterrupted power supply in Delhi was discussed to minimise reliance on diesel generators, which contribute to air pollution, especially during power outages. Dr. Mishra directed officials to increase inspection of industries and commercial establishments to ensure compliance with prescribed emission control measures for DG sets. Furthermore, the rigorous implementation of GRAP measures, which are designed to respond dynamically to deteriorating air quality conditions, was emphasized as essential during the high-pollution winter months.

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment from all stakeholders to work in a coordinated and sustained manner to combat air pollution in Delhi.

The principal secretary emphasised the need for continuous monitoring, regular reviews, and adaptive measures at the field level to ensure that the efforts remain effective.

The Task Force, consisting of representatives from the Delhi government, Central Ministries including Secretary MoHUA, Secretary MoEFCC, Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), reaffirmed their collective resolve to abate air pollution in Delhi, especially during the ensuing winter season.