On Tuesday morning, a meeting was called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament in order to have a dialogue with the members of all the parties for the smooth functioning of the House. The meeting was organised post the stormy scenes in both the Houses on the very first day of the second leg of the Budget session on Monday over violence in Delhi last week.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the Central government for opposing discussion on Delhi riots in the Lok Sabha “as it would disrupt peace”, and said that the parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said: “I just participated in an all party meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker. Parliament had discussed Gujarat 2002 riots and a Parliamentary delegation was sent following riots. The government is now opposing a discussion in Lok Sabha about Delhi Carnage arguing that it’ll disrupt peace.”

He further tweeted, “Let the debate happen in compliance with rules and procedure of the House and if someone violates them, it must be expunged from the record. But parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking at all. I volunteered to be part of any delegation that meets affected people.”

“I also demanded that appointing a Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha cannot be delayed further as it burdens the office of the Speaker too much. The Deputy Speaker must be appointed at the earliest,” Owaisi added.

Previously, Owaisi had shown concern over the situation in northeast Delhi and told the reporters that the violence was state-sponsored. He alleged that it started after BJP leader Kapil Mishra issued an ultimatum to remove anti-CAA protesters with the tacit support of the Government. He also demanded immediate deployment of Army in order to contain the violence.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned several times after the opposition members demanded debate over the Delhi violence last week in which 48 people have lost their lives and over 200 injured.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for a few hours also on Tuesday after the opposition members created ruckus over the issue.

(With inputs from IANS)