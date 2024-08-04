Owaisi accuses Modi govt of trying to grab Waqf properties through amendments

Opposing the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Bill, AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused the Centre of trying to interfere in religious freedom, curtail the autonomy of the Waqf Board, and grab properties from Muslims. He also urged BJP allies, such as the TDP in Andhra Pradesh and JD (U) in Bihar, to consider the issue, wondering if they were prepared to take away the properties of Muslims.

Owaisi criticised the Centre for not informing Parliament about the proposed amendments while it was in session. He also accused the Centre of creating legal ambiguity regarding Waqf Board properties through these amendments. He also questioned why the “political executive” should resolve disputes instead of leaving this matter to the judiciary.

“The Modi government will first create a dispute and then conduct a survey through the executive, Chief Minister, or BJP. We all know what the outcome will be. This is a tactic to turn a property into a disputed one and then, after the survey, declare it not a Waqf property. There are many mosques and dargahs which the BJP claims are not legitimate. If media reports are correct, the Modi government aims to seize the Waqf Board’s properties,” Owaisi alleged. He claimed that the Centre’s move is part of the ‘Hindutva agenda’. The Hyderabad MP warned that government interference in the Waqf Board would result in the loss of its autonomy.

He dismissed claims that the amendments would lead to increased representation of women in the Waqf boards. He said, “The real reason is interference in the freedom of religion.” He urged BJP allies to pressure the Centre on this issue, specifically mentioning Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The Hyderabad MP said, “The BJP allies should consider whether they want to seize the Waqf properties of Muslims. Political parties supporting the BJP must think about this.” According to media reports, the Centre plans to introduce up to 40 amendments to the Waqf Board Act.