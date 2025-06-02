Over 99,000 free dialysis sessions conducted in Haryana: Minister

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday said a total of 99,309 free dialysis sessions have been successfully conducted from 18th October, 2024 to 30th April, 2025 under haemodialysis services operated in 22 districts of the state.

She noted that dialysis is an expensive medical procedure, which proves to be a lifesaver for kidney patients. But now this service is being provided completely free of cost to all the citizens of Haryana.

At present, this facility is available in 20 district civil hospitals of the state and 02 medical colleges of Karnal and Nuh. Apart from this, this service is also being provided free of cost to the eligible beneficiaries in the hospitals registered under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the objective of the state government is that no citizen should be deprived of essential medical facilities due to economic reasons. She said, “We have ensured that every citizen of the state gets timely and quality health services. We have set a new record by providing life-saving services like haemodialysis free of cost.”

She further informed that for better management of these services, state-of-the-art dialysis machines, trained technicians and experienced medical personnel have been deployed. Apart from this, the Haryana Government has installed an adequate number of dialysis units in all the district hospitals, so that patients do not have to wait for long.

GEOFENCING-BASED ATTENDANCE

The Health Department has decided to implement a geo-fencing-based attendance management system for all officers and employees working in the department. Health Minister Rao said that this new system, developed by the National Health Mission (NHM) Haryana, has been designed to enhance accountability and transparency in administration.

Employees will be required to download the ‘Geofenced Attendance HRY’ app, which is available on the Google Play Store (for Android) and Apple App Store (for iOS). As part of this initiative, the disbursement of salaries to all officers and employees will be entirely based on data from the geo-fencing system.

Rao further said that this step will ensure better service delivery and greater accountability, ultimately benefiting the people of Haryana. The implementation of geo-fencing-based attendance management is a crucial move toward ensuring discipline and enhancing efficiency in our health system.

She also highlighted that this initiative aligns with the vision of Digital India, which promotes the use of technology to deliver efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric governance. The Minister further informed that all officers and employees have been directed to comply with the new system.