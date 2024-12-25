Over 97 pc decline in malaria cases in India: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday disclosed that the number of malaria cases in India have declined by over 97 per cent.

Giving an update on India’s progress in malaria elimination, the ministry said, “At the time of independence in 1947, malaria was one of the most pressing public health challenges, with an estimated 7.5 crore cases annually and 8,00,000 deaths. Over the decades, relentless efforts have drastically reduced these numbers by over 97 per cent, with cases declining to just 20 lakh and deaths plummeting to just 83 by 2023.”

This historic achievement underscores India’s commitment to eliminating malaria and improving public health for its citizens, it said.

Referring to the World Malaria Report 2024 released by the World Health Organization (WHO), the ministry said country’s achievements include a significant reduction in malaria cases and malaria-related deaths between 2017 and 2023.

“This success is further highlighted by India’s exit from the WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024, signifying a turning point in its fight against malaria. These achievements reflect the nation’s robust public health interventions and its vision to achieve malaria-free status by 2030,” it said.

The ministry further said that in 2023, 122 districts across various states reported zero malaria cases. India’s commitment to capacity building and research has also been a cornerstone of its success, it said.

“In 2024 alone, over 850 health professionals were trained through National Refresher Trainings, equipping them with the skills needed for effective malaria control. Research initiatives, including studies on insecticide resistance and therapeutic efficacy, have provided critical data to refine intervention strategies,” it said.

Stating that India remains steadfast in its goal to eliminate malaria by 2030, it said, “The government is committed to achieving zero indigenous cases by 2027 and ensuring prevention of malaria re-establishment. By combining strategic frameworks, robust interventions, and community engagement, India is setting a global benchmark in malaria elimination and reaffirming its commitment to public health excellence.”