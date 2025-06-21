Over 9 Lakh NCC Cadets Join Nationwide Yoga Session on International Yoga Day

The National Cadet Corps organised nationwide yoga session where more than nine lakh cadets participated in the synchronised sessions at the iconic landmarks of the country, to commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga, on Saturday.

Yoga events were held from Leh in the North to Kanyakumari in the South and from Dwarka in the West to Tezu in the East, including Triveni Ghats of Rishikesh, Marina Beach, Chennai, Statue of Unity Gujarat, Shanti Stupa, Leh, Banks of the Brahmaputra, Guwahati and Dal Lake, J&K, as well as in public parks, schools, and colleges across the country.

In Delhi, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani performed yoga with troops and families at the iconic Cariappa Parade Ground. Over 3,400 participants including Defence Attachés from 25 countries, NCC cadets, school children, and Army families participated in the event.

