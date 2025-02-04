Over 850 km of Indo-Bangla border yet to be fenced: Govt

Nearly 864.482 km of the India-Bangladesh border is yet to be fenced, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, adding this includes a length of 174.514 km of non-feasible gap.

The challenges faced in completing the feasible stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) objections, limited working season and land slide/marshy land, he said in a written reply.

Rai said construction of fencing is an important security measure for securing the border. Fencing helps in ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking.

”It has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh that with regard to security measures at the border, including for fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh,” the minister added.

He said the Government of India’s expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes has also been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh.

