India on Sunday recorded a spike of 63,000 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with this the tally crossed 25.89 lakh cases, the data shared by the Ministry of Health said.

As many as 944 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 49,980.

Of the total total 25,89,000 infections, 677,444 are active cases, bringing it at is 26. 16 per cent of the total cases. While a whopping tally of 18,62,258 patients have been cured, pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent, according to Health Ministry’s data.

As many as 7,46,608 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total to 29,309,703 samples till date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with 5.84 lakh cases followed by Tamil Nadu with 3.32 lakh infections. The southern state is followed by yet another southern state of Andhra Pradesh with 2.81 lakh cases. While, Karnataka reported 2.19 lakh infections.

At the global front, India remains the third-worst hit country in the world. The United States is the worst hit with the highest number of cases of COVID-19 infections at over 53 lakh so far. Meanwhile, in Brazil the cases due to Coronavirus stands at about 33 lakh cases.

Globally, as of Sunday morning, the total number of cases reportedly passed 2.14 crore and the fatalities rose to 770,000 people.

Meanwhile, researchers have found the likely order in which COVID-19 symptoms first appear — fever, followed by cough, muscle pain, and then nausea, and/or vomiting and diarrhoea.

Knowing the order of the Coronavirus symptoms may help patients seek care promptly or decide sooner than later to self-isolate.

According to the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, recognising the order of symptoms also could help doctors plan how to treat patients, and perhaps intervene earlier in the disease.

“This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of Covid-19,” said study author Peter Kuhn from the University of Southern California in the US.

According to the researchers, the order of the symptoms matter.

“Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone likely has Covid-19, or another illness, which can help them make better treatment decisions,” Larsen noted.