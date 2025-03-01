Over 4,100 Looted Firearms Surrendered in Manipur Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts

More than 4,100 firearms looted from police armouries during the peak of ethnic violence in Manipur have been voluntarily surrendered to authorities till Saturday.

The disarmament process began on May 31, 2023, when then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh urged the public to return stolen firearms, warning of strict legal action against those in possession of unauthorized weapons.

At the same time, he appealed for the removal of road blockades to ensure the free movement of security forces and relief materials to affected areas. His appeal saw a strong response, with 3,422 firearms being surrendered before his resignation on February 9, 2025.

Further reinforcing this initiative, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla renewed the call for voluntary surrender of illegal weapons on February 20, 2025. His appeal resulted in an additional 700 firearms being handed over, including 246 weapons surrendered by the Arambai Tenggol on February 27. The deadline for surrender of arms was extended till March 6.

Despite this progress, authorities estimate that around 6,020 firearms were looted from police stations and armories when violence erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

The conflict, rooted in deep-seated issues of land, identity, and political representation, quickly escalated from protests to widespread clashes, resulting in hundreds of deaths and mass displacement. Police armories were raided, exacerbating the security crisis as illegally acquired weapons fueled further violence.

Manipur’s ongoing ethnic tensions have drawn national and international attention, with security forces facing challenges in restoring order. While several rounds of peace talks and military interventions have taken place, sporadic violence and the continued circulation of illicit arms have remained major concerns.