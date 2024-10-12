Over 4 lakh devotees visited Vaishnodevi shrine this Navratras

More than four lakh devotees from across the country and abroad visited the cave shrine of Vaishnodevi during the just concluded holy Navratras.

Concurrent with the Navratra celebrations, the sacred nine day long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for world peace, prosperity and human well-being concluded with great reverence and devotion on Mahanavami.

This auspicious event took place at the Yagyashalla, a dedicated space created for large-scale religious rituals at the Shrine recently inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor, J&K and Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Dr Neelam Sareen, Members, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Vikas Anand, SDM Bhawan; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides pilgrims participated in Purnaahuthi and other religious ceremonies performed amidst Vedic mantras on the occasion.

This spiritual occasion was further sanctified by a group of Pandits led by the esteemed Padma Shri Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, who conducted the Maha Yagya.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees from across the country and abroad during these Shardiya Navratras.

The Shrine Board made elaborate arrangements for pilgrim’s comfort and convenience. These included decorative flower arrangements at the Bhawan, Atka, and surrounding areas, round-the-clock water and power supply along the tracks and in the Bhawan area, sanitation and sanitization measures and special “fast-related” food at the Board’s Bhojanalyas.

Additionally, attractive lighting illuminated the Bhawan area, while facilities like accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services operated smoothly. Pilgrims also benefited from free food at Tarakote Marg, Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat and Langar Sewa at Bhairon Ji apart from Langar sewa at Adhkuwari, ensuring a seamless and spiritual experience for the devotees.

Other highlights during these Navratras were spellbinding Bhajan and Bhaint performances by illustrious artists – Lakhwinder Wadali, Zubin Nautiyal, Hemant Brijwasi, Sunanda Sharma, Prakash Mali, Dimple Bhumi, Ashok Bhardwaj, Ninja, Raj Pareek, Vishal Mishra, Sanjio Kohli, Jyotika Tangri, Neelam and Poornima.

The talented students of SMVD Gurukul also showcased their musical talents, blending tradition with youthful energy and elevating the spiritual experience.